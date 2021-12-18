During the week between Christmas and New Years Day in 2020, business owner Dick Nelson remembers the temperature dropping close to zero.
In the breezeway behind 246 E. Main St. in downtown Johnson City, near what used to be Masengill’s Specialty Shop, Nelson found a group of eight to 10 people huddled together in the tunnel for warmth. They were bundled up and preparing to hunker down for the night.
“I was just really troubled by it and worried,” he said.
Nelson asked the group if any would be interested in sleeping downstairs at Nelson Fine Art, the framing store he owns about a block from the breezeway. Only two took him up on the offer.
“If it’s five degrees outside and somebody offers you a warm place to sleep and you say ‘no thanks,’ then that’s kind of significant I think,” Nelson said.
Many of the homeless people who live downtown just want to be left alone, he said. Business owners say there’s no evidence that homeless people who frequent local service providers are to blame for serious crimes that occur in downtown Johnson City.
Jason, who has been homeless off and on for about 10 years, often visits Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church for a free meal. He’s in the downtown area every day, but Jason said he typically tries to avoid businesses.
“I really have no money, I really have no reason to be there and most of their regular patrons who are there all the time I don’t really want to bother them or get in their way,” Jason said. “I try to be polite. I try to be courteous to the people who might not understand my situation.”
Brandy Miller has been downtown for about seven years and owns Inspire Hair Color Studio. Although she has had concerns about illegal activity and drug use downtown, Miller said the homeless population has not impacted her business.
“Most of the businesses downtown have relationships with the homeless people and pick up where the service providers leave off,” she said.
That can involve providing food, clothing and blankets. When homeless people get banned at certain agencies, Miller said, some business owners let them use their addresses to receive mail.
Miller would, however, like to see a more robust police presence.
“We have downtown police officers,” Miller said. “They just need to be downtown.”
In the past, there have been problems downtown with fights and loud noises, but Miller said the people causing those disturbances have disappeared.
“I want to be clear: We do not have a problem with homeless people,” Miller noted. “We are friends with the homeless people. We know them. We know their stories. We know everything about them.”
Michael Short, the owner of Artisan’s Village, said the perceived issue of homelessness problems in Johnson City has ebbed and flowed over the years.
“I don’t believe we have a homeless problem as a business,” he said. “The truly homeless people that you will find in downtown Johnson City have never given us any trouble.”
Short said there can be criminal activity downtown, alluding to drug overdoses that happened during the summer.
“But, I don’t even know if those are homeless people,” he said. “I don’t have any evidence to back that up.”
Nelson has been situated in the core of Johnson City’s downtown for about 22 years. Anecdotally, the number of homeless people downtown has remained stable, he said, but names and faces change.
“In my estimation, it’s pretty much the same,” Nelson said.
Nelson recalls attending a public meeting about downtown safety at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church over the summer that involved business owners and downtown residents. The session largely focused on homelessness.
Although he acknowledges that some city commissioners had other conflicts, Nelson pointed out that only one member of the City Commission, Aaron Murphy, attended the meeting. That’s an indicator of the city’s priorities, he said.
“It’s an issue that has to be solved by the city and not the service providers,” Nelson said. “It needs to be a priority.”