The town of Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen amended their agenda Thursday evening to include discussion and possible action on a burning problem in the town.
The aldermen heard from several citizens concerning the continuous burning of wood and vegetation waste on a property located on Unicoi Drive. Citizens claimed the burning had been going on for 40 days.
“As I talk with several of my neighbors and listen to their stories it sounded a little like this,” read Sandy Gouge, a Unicoi resident, from a letter she submitted to the board regarding the burning. “Some would say, ‘I’m so tired of my eyes and nose burning. My nose has been bleeding. Just got back from the doctor’s visit, got another sinus infection.’”
Unicoi resident Margaret Lewis also addressed the board about the continuous burning and presented them with a letter that was given to the property owner by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation that details the impact of open burning on air quality.
Currently there are no ordinances in the town that prevent open burning, and open burning of wood and vegetation waste that is produced or grown on the same property that it’s being burned on is legal in Tennessee.
Vice Mayor Roger Cooper said he believed the town had the responsibility to do something about the burning and made a motion that the town send a “nice” letter to the property owner requesting they stop burning materials and informing them they may have to take additional action if they do not. The motion was approved unanimously by the board with Mayor Kathy Bullen absent.
Alderman Debbie Bennett made a motion to get started on an ordinance to address the current burning issues and future issues, however it failed on a split vote after Cooper and Alderman Judy Ray voted no.
“We can do it next month,” said Cooper. “Let’s see what happens and see what action he takes.”
Bennett and Alderman Wanda Radford said they felt a letter would do little and there would likely still be an issue next month.
“We can’t tell the citizens we’re going to try to help them and then turn around,” began Radford.
“And write a letter,” finished Bennett. “A nice letter won’t do it.”
Also during the meeting, the board voted to allow the First Tennessee Development District to render technical administrative services related to the town’s American Rescue Plan funding.
Under the agreement the FTDD would work with the town to make sure all purchases made using ARP funding fall under the federal guidelines of what the money can be spent on.
“You just want to make sure you do everything right, because if you don’t, you’re going to have to pay that money back,” said City Recorder Debbie Kessler.
Alderman Judy Ray made the motion to approve the agreement with a second from Radford. The board approved the agreement unanimously.
The next Unicoi BMA meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.