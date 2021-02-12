A partially burned American flag on display at the Johnson City Police Department training facility was apparently retrieved by officers last summer during a public protest for racial justice.
The protests in May and June in Johnson City involved demonstrators marching throughout downtown between the police department and the intersection of State of Franklin and University Parkway.
The training facility is located on Bull Rowland Boulevard off Water Tank Road and is not a location open to the public except by invitation.
A photo of the damaged flag was sent to the Johnson City Press Friday. A sign above the flag gives the date of June 1, 2020 and says "JCPD - 1, Antifa - 0."
JCPD Deputy Chief Debbie Botelho said she learned about the displayed flag from a reporter’s call.
“This is the first time it’s come to our attention that it’s down there,” Botelho said. “We will be looking into it and investigating to determine if it violates department policy.”
Officers arrested 11 people the night and early morning of the protest after demonstrators refused to clear the road when ordered by police. Demonstrators had been allowed to walk down West Walnut Street and even onto State of Franklin for several hours before police took action.
It’s unclear where the flag was burned, but the flag burning was not reported at the time.
“We will look at all aspects of it,” Botelho said. “If it violates policy, we will deal with that.”
Botelho said the training building was secure and would be locked all weekend, and that administrators would begin the probe on Monday.