A partially burned American flag seen in a display case at the Johnson City Police Department training facility is now in storage with three other damaged flags and will be properly disposed of in the future.
“It’s a long process and we wait until we have several flags,” Deputy Chief Debbie Botelho said Monday.
The displayed flag became public after a photograph was sent to the Press last week. It was on display at a location that is not open to the public but is accessible to the public by invitation of the police department.
In addition to the flag was a yellow card that read: “June 1, 2020, JCPD: 1, Antifa: 0.”
When asked about the flag and sign late Friday afternoon, Botelho said she was unaware of it being there and launched an inquiry on Monday. After talking to the two officers who were involved in saving the flag — and possibly a vehicle it had been thrown under — Botelho said unequivocally that the incident was not related to the Black Lives Matter demonstration going on that same night, May 31, into the early morning hours of June 1.
The deputy chief said the two officers were preparing to respond to a security detail and came upon a man alone in the back parking lot of the police department acting suspiciously around a vehicle.
Botelho said the man was belligerent, yelling anti-police profanities at the officers and had set the flag on fire and tossed it under a city vehicle. She said the incident posed a danger of city property being damaged, so the officers acted quickly.
“They put the fire out and retrieved the flag which was minimally damaged,” she said. “It’s my understanding they were proud they had kept (the flag) from burning completely as well as the vehicle from catching on fire.
“I want to emphasize this. This incident had absolutely nothing at all to do with the (BLM) protest,” Botelho said. “It was a separate incident that took place here in the back parking lot of police headquarters.”
After retrieving the flag and putting out the fire, the officers told the man to leave and never return. She said the officers’ actions were not merely related to the flag being burned — it is not illegal to burn the American flag in protest, as the Supreme Court has ruled it a constitutionally protected expression of free speech — but to prevent damage to the car and possible injuries.
What enhanced the situation, she said, was how the man was acting and that the burning flag could have caught the car on fire.
“This individual was in the back parking lot by himself. It had absolutely nothing to do with the protest,” she said. Since the officers were reporting to a security detail, which was their priority, “they made a judgment to eliminate the threat, take the flag — because that’s very important to us — and told him not to come back.
“The American flag represents our civil role and responsibility. It represents the U.S. Constitution that our officers swear to uphold when they take the oath of office. We wear it on our badge, it’s on our uniform … it’s meaningful that we were able to save that flag from being burned. They were proud they had put out the fire, minimized the damage and resolved the issue without further incident.”
Botelho said the officers didn’t engage further with the man because they felt the situation was settled and they had another assignment to go to.
“They were saving that flag,” Botelho said. “They were proud they saved it.”
As far as referring to the man as antifa, Botelho said it was the man’s behavior that led the officers to believe he was a far-left extremist agitator.
Based on what the individual did and said to officers, it seemed he was aligned with “antifa ideologies, violence,” she said.
The man, who Botelho did not identify, was not arrested in the interaction with police.
According to an October 2020 cbsnews.com article, antifa is not a centrally organized movement and is not defined as a terrorist organization.
The term is a shortening of anti-fascist, and those who identify as antifa generally oppose fascism, nationalism, far-right ideologies, white supremacy, authoritarianism, racism, homophobia and xenophobia.
It has been misused in the past few years to portray protests across the country as organized by a centralized, sinister group and broadly paint those protesters as violent.
“Let me emphasize it had nothing whatsoever to do with the protesters,” Botelho repeated. “This gentleman was back there, he was shouting anti-police, anti-government profanities. They took the flag from him. They saved that flag. That’s what they were referring to, not any of the protesters in any way.
“We denounce any violence by any extremist group. We’re here to help and protect people’s 1st Amendment rights.”