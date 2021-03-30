ELIZABETHTON — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for Elizabethton’s newest store next week.
Burkes Outlet’s new location is at 730 W. Elk Ave., beside Ingle’s Market. The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be holding the ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 8, at 8:45 a.m. to celebrate. Burkes is moving into the former Peebles department store location from its current site at 117 Hudson Drive.
The Chamber reported that Burkes Outlet offers name-brand clothing, accessories, home decor, beauty and much more for up to 70 percent off. The store carries a variety of styles and sizes.
“Burkes is excited to be part of the Carter County community,” store manager Jessica Feathers said. “In the last 15 years, we have grown and now its time we provide our guests more options. I love the company I work for and I am truly grateful to get to be a part of the company’s growth. Burkes is a great place to be … great place to shop.”
“We are a guest-centric, family focused, off-price retailer with a commitment to deliver exceptional value,” Karen Filips, spokesperson for Burkes/Bealls Outlet, said. “Our ever-changing offering creates that ‘treasure hunt’ shopping experience that our guests love. With new products arriving every week, each store is unique and has something different to offer. That is why when you see something you love, you have to grab it fast.”
“We are excited to see Burkes Outlet grow in our community,” Joy McCray, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, said. “They’ve been offering great deals on clothing and home goods to Carter County for several years and are looking forward to seeing them in their new space.
Bealls Inc. and Burkes Outlet was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Fla. The family-owned corporation now operates more than 550 stores in 18 states under the names of Bealls, Bealls Outlet, Burkes Outlet and Home Centric.