ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department’s Covered Bridge Jams continue this summer season with The Bullseye Band playing Saturday evening, July 17 from 7-9 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Stage.
“We look to have a large crowd to come out and enjoy this exciting group,” said Elizabethton Recreation Manager David Nanney. Michael Little and his two brothers, Patrick and Mark, formed the band in 1982. The have been playing together for nearly 40 years. The band plays Southern rock, country and other popular music. “We look forward to each opportunity that we book them for a concert, these guys have fun doing what they do, and it shows each time they play,” Nanney said.
“Come on down to Covered Bridge Park on Saturday at 7 p.m. Bring you lawn chair, bring a friend or the whole family and sit back and enjoy a wonderful free concert while relaxing by the Doe River,” Nanney said.