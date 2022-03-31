The fire on Buffalo Mountain was 90% contained Thursday after fire crews were able to prevent new spot fires and growth when high winds moved through the area on Wednesday.
Forest Technician James Heaton with the Tennessee Division of Forestry said crews did a walkthrough of the fire line Thursday morning, checking for hotspots with their bare hands to ensure everything was still under control. Heaton said Wednesday's winds did bring down some snags, or dead, still-standing trees, but everything remained within their containment lines.
"We are still within the lines on everything — we didn't have any problems," said Heaton. "The high winds that came through last night did bring down several snags, and it's drying out real quickly with the sunshine today, but everything is still within the lines. We did have several smokes still visible inside the (burned areas) but nothing we're concerned about at this time."
As of Thursday, the fire burned 108 acres and appeared unlikely to grow in size. Heaton said firefighters feel more comfortable about the fire, and though overnight rain was sparse, what fell was "very helpful."
Heaton spoke with the Press on his way to Sevierville, where he is being re-deployed to assist with a wildfire there that has burned nearly 4,000 acres and is only 5% contained.
He said that fire has thinned out available resources locally, but said the Buffalo Mountain fire is in good hands with the resources still working it.
"Even though we have a large fire and I'm being pulled off, it's still in good hands," Heaton said.
On Wednesday night, fire departments from across the region deployed firefighters to Sevierville to assist there, including 21 firefighters from Carter County. Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier said two firefighters from the Elizabethton Fire Department and 19 from various volunteer fire departments in the county left for Sevierville around 9 p.m.
Carrier said the firefighters battled the blaze all night and saved several homes in the fire's path. Those firefighters got some rest early this morning, but were soon back on the scene. It's the second time Carter County firefighters have been deployed to Sevier County. The last time was in 2016, when a devastating wildfire in Gatlinburg burned almost 18,000 acres of land and killed 14 people.
According to Fire Chief Chris Isaacs with Hampton Valley Volunteer Fire Department, fire fighters from Hampton and Central Volunteer Fire Departments were working in the Seymour area all night, and were resting at a staging area as of noon Thursday.
Other local fire departments, including units from multiple Northeast Tennessee counties, were deployed to Sevierville to assist Wednesday night.