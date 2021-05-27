ELIZABETHTON — The process of developing the new budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year continued to go smoothly in Carter County. The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission met in a voting session on Thursday night to reach decisions on what recommendations would be giving to the full County Commission on a proposed budget. That budget will be presented in the July Carter County Commission meeting.
The smoothest budget approvals went to the proposed budget for the Carter County School System. The General Purpose School Fund will be recommended even though there is a $795,934 decrease in the fund balance. That offsets a large increase in the fund balance over the past three years, which saw the fund balance climb from $7,303,523 in 2018 to $11,659,840 in 2021. The total expenditures in debt service for 2021-2022 is projected at $43,198,312. Revenues are projected at $42,243,378.
Three other school funds were also easily approved on Thursday. Those include the cafeteria fund, which projects expenditures of $3,589,096 and revenues of $3,340,898.
Another fund approved was the Head Start Fund, where revenues and expenditures were projected at $1,246,968. The school capital projects fund was approved. It has projected revenues and expenditures set at $725,000.
The Budget Committee was also quick to approve several funds that were not in the school system. Those included the Solid Waste/Sanitation fund, where revenues were projected at $1,524,985 and expenditures were projected at $1,667,105. The Carter County Health Department is projected to once again be at $169,000. The Drug Control Fund was projected to have revenues and expenditures of $39,800. The Sports and Recreation Fund is projected to have $81,670 in revenues and expenditures. The Debt Service Fund is projected to have revenues of $1,633,600 and expenditures of $1,470,740.
A significant non-recurring revenue is coming to the county from the federal government in the form of the American Rescue Plan, which will be providing the county with $5,476,646.
The county has not yet decided how the money will be used, but has three years to decide how the funds should be used.
The committee declined a request for an increase in the donation given to the City of Elizabethton Fire Department. The city had requested that the donation be raised from $5,000 to $65,000. The committee voted to keep the donation at $5,000.