The Washington County Budget Committee approved a $2 million allocation Thursday to help establish a regional meat processing center in Telford.
The panel voted to send the request from the Appalachian Producers Cooperative to the full County Commission, which meets at 6 p.m. on March 28.
Proponents say the facility will likely be located adjacent to the Jonesborough Flea Market off U.S. Highway 11E.
Officials with the Appalachian Resource, Conservation and Development Council, which is serving as a managing partner of the cooperative, say the group hopes to use the county’s allocation to the project to secure an additional $1.5 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the $8 million project.
“There will be a return on this investment for taxpayers,” Commissioner Phil Carriger told his colleagues on the Budget Committee.
The cooperative is facing an April 11 deadline for submitting the grant application. The meat processing facility, which is expected to create 21 jobs, will be operated by the farmers who make up the cooperative.
Organizers say the local meat processing center will fill a crucial need of local producers of beef, pork and lamb who now face wait times of 12 to 18 months at regional processing facilities or who are forced to ship their livestock to the Midwest for finishing and processing.
In other action Thursday:
• Budget Committee members voted to amend the Washington County Sheriff's Office budget to reflect the addition of $12,849 in grant funds that will be used to buy seven mobile fingerprinting devices. WCSO officials said deputies can use the handheld consoles in the field to scan fingerprints and make an identification within less than a minute.
• Washington County Trustee Rick Storey told committee members that the county’s delinquent property tax auction held online Wednesday was a success. He said 36 parcels were sold, netting the county $1.6 million.
Storey also noted that money from the tax sale won’t be going into the county’s coffers right away.
Property sold at the auction is subject to a right of redemption, which runs one year from the date of the order confirming the sale. If a delinquent taxpayer pays taxes and interest in that span, the bidder gets their money back plus 12% per annum, which will begin to accrue on the date of sale.
• The committee voted to dissolve a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Mullican Flooring. The company said it was having difficulty meeting employment goals laid out in the PILOT.
As a result, the company will return $558,982 to the county’s coffers for economic development.