The Washington County Budget Committee has approved $340,000 in capital funding for a number of equipment improvements at the county’s 25-year-old Detention Center.
The funds, which must be approved by the County Commission at its Nov. 23 meeting, will come from the county’s Capital Projects Fund.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told the Budget Committee the county has already agreed this year to fund a $2.4 million upgrade of the HVAC system at the jail, as well as $38,000 in improvements to the detention center’s fire alarm panel.
Rick Hawkins, administrative services director of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said an additional $340,000 was needed in the current fiscal year to address other needs at the detention facility.
That includes $134,000 to upgrade the security system and computer software at the center, and $80,000 to buy a generator for the detention center’s workhouse.
He said an additional $126,000 should be placed in a line item for miscellaneous equipment to replace as many water heaters and washers/dryers “as we can,” as well as upgrade the showers at the facility.
The remainder of the equipment needs, he said, would be addressed in the next budget year.
“That sounds like a plan,” Grandy said of the idea.
In other business, Grandy told committee members Friday the county continues to collect more monthly sales tax revenues than it did in the previous fiscal year. Sales tax collections for October were 1.6% more than the county received during the same period last year.
“Again, we had a month where we collected more money than we did this time last year, even though we are in the doldrums of a pandemic,” the mayor said. “So, that’s really good news. We are keeping our fingers crossed that it continues.”
Washington County had projected sales tax collections of $1,330,786 for the month. The state reported Washington County actually collected $1,382,622 in October.
That figure is $21,082 more than it collected during the same period in fiscal 2019-20.
The county also exceeded the prior fiscal year’s sales tax collections by 8.5% in September and by 12% in August.
The Budget Committee also approved a transfer of $507,000 to the Washington County Highway Department to replace a bridge on Telford New Victory Road. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will reimburse the county for the total cost of the bridge replacement project.