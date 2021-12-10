"Bucky," or rather the man who plays the beloved mascot, is set to graduate from East Tennessee State University Saturday with a degree in public health.
"I'm really happy to graduate," said Dustin Kidd, who tried out to become the mascot the summer before his junior year. "It's been a long time coming — about four-and-a-half years of work."
Though his time as Bucky is coming to an end, he said he has memories he'll cherish forever.
"I got chances that people usually don't get like being in the middle of the basketball court at the (Southern Conference) Tournament, just being out in the middle of it all," said Kidd, who will be among the more than 1,300 students to graduate from the university on Saturday.
Kidd said he's tried to keep his personality and Bucky's personality separate in his time portraying the mascot, but admits they've kind of blended together at this point.
"There's become a whole lot of blend between my personality and Bucky's personality," Kidd said. "I'm more outgoing, love to play tricks on people, love to just pass by people and tap them on the shoulder — it's hard to turn that switch off.
"There's sometimes around kids where you just want to wave at the kids and interact with them, but I need to be a normal person and these children don't know who I am," he said with a laugh.
Kidd's not sure whether he'll enter the workforce or return for graduate school, but one thing is certain for the Maryville native: He wants to stay in Johnson City.
"Johnson City has become my home now," Kidd said.
And to answer the question Kidd says everyone asks, it is in fact hot inside the suit.
"It gets real hot sometimes, I take lots of breaks and drink lots of water," he said.