East Tennessee State University nonprofit Bucky’s Food Pantry received 1,394 donations for their winter coat drive after collaborating with organizers of the 4th Annual Miss Christmas Queen 2021 pageant. The event was held Saturday, Nov. 27 in Kingsport at the Renaissance Art Center. It was hosted by Wonder Images & Pageants.
“Every year, we have a different community service drive at our pageant,” said Whitney Allen Carr, head of Wonder Images & Pageants. “My daughter JaeceeRae has a deeply held passion for helping others through community service. After seeing the coat drive listed in the University School newsletter, she came to me with the idea of partnering with Bucky’s Food Pantry.”
The pageant, which encouraged participants to bring winter coats via a Community Service Award, saw 101 contestants ranging from 4 to 70 years of age. University School 7th grade student Kendall Dotson made the highest number of donations, giving 154 winter coats in total. She was awarded the title of “Miss Christmas Wonder 2021” in recognition of her efforts.
“The coat drive was a massive success,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Patton, chair of Bucky’s Food Pantry. “All of us at Bucky’s Food Pantry would like to thank Carr and her daughter, their organization and the participants of the Miss Christmas Wonder 2021 for their kindness and generosity.”
Over 100 of the winter coats donated were given to Hunger First, a nonprofit located in Kingsport dedicated to helping those in need.
The Bucky’s Food Pantry location in the D.P. Culp Student Center will have extended hours to assist with students’ food needs during the winter break. The pantry will be closed on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, but will be open and operating from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. from Tuesdays to Fridays. The pantry will be closed from Friday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Jan. 3. The pantry location at Buc Ridge will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Jan. 3.
For more information regarding the Bucky’s Food Pantry coat drive and community partnership, contact Patton at pattonc@etsu.edu or 423-439-5243.FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP