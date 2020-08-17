A novel coronavirus outbreak that claimed the lives of seven residents at Christian Care Center of Bristol appears to be over after the facility announced there were no more active cases on Monday.
"As we celebrate, we recognize with caution that this virus is still lurking in our community and it could visit us again as it is visiting all businesses in the Tri-Cities," a statement from the facility read.
It's been nearly two months since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in a staff member at the facility, and just over a month since the first two deaths were reported on July 10. Overall, 75 residents and 34 staff tested positive for the virus, leading to seven resident deaths.
"We are saddened and our thoughts and prayers remain with the residents and families during this difficult time," the facilities statement read.
On Aug. 12, the facility had three active cases — two among staff and one resident who was hospitalized at the time. At the time, there were 100 recoveries and six deaths.
“We are looking forward to more resident and staff member recoveries soon,” last week's statement from the facility read. “Our hearts go out to our dedicated care givers, residents, families, as well as area hospitals and other care providers who are also facing many difficult challenges in dealing with COVID-19 in our area.”
Across the state, 382 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19, with 5,033 total cases among residents and staff.