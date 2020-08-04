A fifth resident at Bristol, Tennessee, nursing home has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the facility on Tuesday.
In total, 110 residents and staff members at Christian Care Center of Bristol have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first positive case was reported in a staff member of June 25. The outbreak worsened in early July, with the first two fatalities reported on July 10.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the residents and families during this difficult time," a statement from CCCB read.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, CCCB has around 120 residents, 75 of which have tested positive for the virus, with five deaths. Of the 122 staff members at the facility, 35 have tested positive. There have been 93 recoveries — 64 residents and 32 staff. Two residents remain hospitalized and four are in isolation. Three staff members remain quarantined.
In late July, state officials visited the facility and interviewed staff members and residents after touring the facility and reviewing data.
"State surveys are part of the ongoing efforts of CMS to ensure health care facilities are prepared to respond to the threat of the COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses," a statement from the facility at the time said. "(The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has been committed to providing additional guidance to nursing homes during the recent spread of COVID-19 in order to help control and prevent the spread of the virus.
"Facilities have not only had survey visits during an outbreak of COVID-19, but also visits to ensure that the facility is prepared for the potential outbreak of the virus as well as following infection control guidance from CMS."
Christian Care Center of Bristol's outbreak is among the worst active outbreaks in the state in terms of infections among nursing home residents, with the fifth most infections among residents as of Friday. Its death toll, however, is outside the 10 highest tolls. The list removes clusters after 28 days have passed since two or more residents and staff tested positive, so long-term care facilities with potentially higher case totals or deaths tolls aren't included if they're 28 days removed from an outbreak.
At least 1,451 residents and 1,264 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at longterm care facilities, with nearly 200 deaths. In Northeast Tennessee, at least 155 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 across more than a dozen facilities.
"We are looking forward to more residents and staff members to be recovered soon," CCCB's statement said. "Our hearts go out to our dedicated care givers, residents, families, as well as area hospitals and other care providers who are also facing many difficult challenges in dealing with COVID-19 in our area."