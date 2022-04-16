BRISTOL — The Food City Dirt Race is the marquee event Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, but as the famous infomercials say, “Wait, there’s more.”
Actually, there’s much more.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers will battle it out for just the second time on dirt in the modern era. Defending Food City Dirt Race champion Joey Logano looks to defend his title with the race broadcast live on FOX television at 7 p.m.
The lineup for the 250-lap main event was set by Saturday heat races. Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, was the fastest driver in Friday’s practice sessions.
However, other manufacturers also posted quick times. Chase Briscoe was second fastest in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and Kyle Busch, an eight-time winner on the Bristol concrete, was third in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Before the racing begins, it’s a fun-filled day featuring a special Easter celebration at 4 p.m. held in the BMS Fan Midway between the oval track and Bristol Dragway.
The free event, which does not require a race ticket to attend, features “America’s Pastor” Max Lucado delivering the message during the worship service. Christian artists Chris Tomlin and Gary LeVox, the former lead singer of Rascal Flatts, will be performing several songs.
Other guest speakers include NASCAR Hall of Fame owner and NFL Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs, a best-selling Christian author.
For those at the track earlier, the BMS Fan Zone and Food City Fan Zone Stage open at noon. The fan zone includes a kids zone with activities and rides, including a Ferris wheel. For the adults, there is an ax-throwing station and a race simulators.
Entertainment includes a pair of motorcycle “Globe of Death” exhibitions, along with the POGO Stunt Team and BMX Freestyle team performances.
Mark and Digger from the Discovery Channel show “Moonshiners” kick off a series of interviews on the Food City Fan Zone Stage.
There are YouTube stars and several NASCAR personalities, including NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, defending series champion Kyle Larson, Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith and BMS President Jerry Caldwell.
To get inside the stadium, all tickets are digital with fans encouraged to download early on their BMS mobile app. A maximum of two bags per person are admitted. They are not to exceed 18x18x14 inches and one can be a soft cooler not to exceed 14x14x14 inches with no glass bottles.
No cash will be accepted on-site, with major credit and debit cards accepted.
Tickets are still available and can be bought online at www.bristoltix.com.