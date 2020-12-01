15,000 to receive pass as Ballad honors frontline healthcare workers
BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway and Ballad Health have partnered to honor and thank frontline healthcare workers for their grit and commitment during the novel-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Each of Ballad Health’s approximate 15,000 team members will receive a free pass for their families to visit this year’s Pinnacle Speedway in Lights show at the speedway.
The passes were purchased by Ballad with a discount from BMS and all proceeds will go to Speedway Children’s Charities to pass along to nonprofit agencies serving children throughout the Appalachian Highlands region of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“We felt this was a safe way for our team members to spend time with their families this holiday season, while doing something that brings them joy and gets their mind off all the stress brought on by the pandemic,” Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said.
“We are so thankful to Bristol Motor Speedway for their support of our healthcare heroes during this holiday season — a time when many of our team members are more focused on their patients than their own families.”
As part of the partnership, Bristol Motor Speedway has announced a grant to Niswonger Children’s Hospital to be awarded in 2021.
“This is a terrific example of a regional partnership that supports the hard work our healthcare heroes are doing to keep us safe, while also investing in the well-being of the children throughout the Appalachian Highlands,” Bristol Motor Speedway General Manager Jerry Caldwell said.
“This is what regional partnerships look like. And we, at the Bristol Motor Speedway, could not be more thankful for Ballad Health and its team, which has truly made a difference in our region.”
Speedway in Lights consists of a four-mile route illuminated by more than 2 million lights among 250 displays. A trip through the light show sends guests down the historic Bristol dragway and throughout the speedway property, culminating in a lap around its iconic half-mile oval.
Speedway in Lights is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. Its 24th annual charitable season kicked off Nov. 13 and will run through Saturday, Jan. 2. For more information about the light show, visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.