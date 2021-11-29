A Sullivan County man was killed Sunday after crashing into a box truck on North State of Franklin Road, according to a Johnson City Police Department release.
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. under the I-26 overpass. Officers determined that the 2009 Honda Accord driven by Jesse L. Hawk, of Bristol, was traveling south on N. State of Franklin when it collided with a Freightliner box truck.
Hawk was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.