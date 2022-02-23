Johnson City police arrested a Bristol man Wednesday who they said helped three women escape while on work detail from the Johnson City Detention Center Tuesday evening.
Nathan Adams, 28, Bristol, was charged with three counts of facilitating escape.
A report filed by Investigator Gary Wills claims Adams picked up the three women at Freedom Hall Civic Center where they were part of an inmate work detail and drove them to an unknown location.
The women, Brianna Marie Fleenor, 30; Mary Elizabeth Dunn, 33; and Kayla Danielle Pierson, 25, are still at large and are wanted by authorities.
Anyone with any information relevant to the police investigation or the whereabouts of these escapees are asked to contact 911, the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website to crimestopper@johnsoncitytn.org.
Adams was booked into the Washington County Detention center Wednesday, held on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.