Bristol contractor Frizzell Construction Company will forfeit $293,700 after Johnson City staff say the business came in roughly 350 days late on a project to renovate two wastewater treatment plants.
Johnson City commissioners approved on Thursday a reconciliation change order and a final payment estimate of $161,280.88 to the company, bringing the final price of the project to $11,392,730.64. The commission passed the item unanimously on their consent agenda.
The project involved renovations at two of the three city wastewater treatment plants, Knob Creek and Brush Creek. Frizzell Construction, which was the low bidder, received the contract for both sites, totaling almost $11.9 million, in January 2016. The work that was ultimately performed and accepted came to $11,686,430.64, leaving about $254,000 of leftover contingency.
The city’s contract with the company allowed Frizzell 700 days to complete the work, which began in March 2016.
“On the good news, the project was delivered effectively,” Tom Witherspoon, director of the city’s water and sewer department, told commissioners on Monday. “All of the parts, pieces, buildings, mechanical units were all installed. They will meet the long-term service of the city and our customers.”
But, there were a couple setbacks. A city employee, Jim Sipe, who was conducting field inspections on the work, died in July 2017, roughly a year into the project. That made it necessary for the city to amend its agreement with the engineer, CDM Smith, so that the company would complete the inspection work on the renovations.
The contractor completed work at the Knob Creek facility in December 2018. When Frizzell Construction Company’s workers left the Brush Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in the fall of 2019, Witherspoon said, there were two outstanding issues: The contractor delivered the project “significantly late,” and the sludge dewatering press equipment, which was part of the scope of the project, wasn’t yet performing to specifications.
That equipment was ultimately fine-tuned and did meet the city’s expectations around July 2020.
“We got over that hump, so that wasn’t going to be a contentious issue,” Witherspoon said.
Johnson City officials have said the late work made it necessary for the city to continue paying CDM Smith beyond the term of the project and make several amendments to the company’s contract. Beyond the 700 days allowed to substantially complete the project, Witherspoon said the additional amendments totaled $497,010.
In September 2019, city commissioners authorized staff to hire Nashville law firm Bass, Berry & Sims, a law firm located in Nashville, to help the city review the circumstances of the project and determine whetherif the city had a defensible legal position.
Over the last year, Witherspoon said, Frizzell Construction has claimed additional days on the project due to inclement weather and other extenuating circumstances. The difference between the $497,010 in extra incurred costs and the $293,700 that the company is forfeiting back to the city accounts for allowable days granted by the engineer.
Witherspoon said it’s now been roughly five years since the city bid the project.
“This is typical of a large complex project,” he said. “Unfortunately, the contractor stayed a little bit too long, and that’s really where the consideration has been for the past year.”
Witherspoon added that he believes Frizzell is a reputable water and wastewater utilities contractor.
“They are currently engaged in some projects in the Tri-Cities area, which they appear to be delivering in a satisfactory manner to those owners,” he said.
In a statement Wednesday, Ben Frizzell Jr., the president of Frizzell Construction Company, said the company believes the final agreement with Johnson City is a fair resolution.
Witherspoon said the city and company came to an amicable agreement. He expects the work conducted by Frizzell Construction will serve the city in excess of 50 years.
“If all the parties can leave the process feeling like that there was equity and fairness in the final resolution, then I think that’s a win for all parties,” Witherspoon said, “and I believe that’s what we have here.”