BrightRidge directors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend pandemic relief credit totaling $1.2 million to all of the utility’s residential and small commercial power customers.
The one-time credit will appear for most customers on their February power bills.
Residential and small commercial customers can expect estimated savings of between 6 to 9% on those bills depending on actual usage.
“From the pandemic onset, BrightRidge directors and staff have remained focused on how best to assist our customers,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said in a statement on Wednesday. “Today, we are pleased to continue these efforts through direct support in the form of a BrightRidge pandemic relief credit on February customer bill statements.”
He noted that BrightRidge has suspended nonpayment service disconnections for four months, doubled the amount of assistance funding available to customers and supported regional small businesses through donations to Region AHEAD.
The director said these actions were taken as the utility worked to expand broadband to unserved areas in rural areas through a state grant.
Funding for the credit comes from a relief credit on wholesale electricity generated by the Tennessee Valley Authority and sold to local power companies. The TVA credit was made available to local power companies to offset local shortfalls due to slower electric retail sales.
“While we have definitely seen slower sales in some categories, BrightRidge is well positioned financially to cover this credit for our customers,” Dykes said in a news release.
Winter months generally bring the highest usage on the BrightRidge system, with residential customers averaging about 1600 kwh in usage. At that rate, a customer could save $15.17 on his or her bill.
Small commercial customers, which covers everything from garages, restaurants and other businesses, could save as much as $28.44 depending on usage.
BrightRidge directors said it was their desire to impact as many customers as possible with the credit, which will offset the bills of about 68,680 residential accounts and 9,437 small commercial accounts. That’s about 97.6% of all the utility’s electric bills.
BrightRidge is the 10th largest system in the TVA service area, and serves about 80,000 customers in Washington County and portions of Sullivan, Carter and Greene counties.