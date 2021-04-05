BrightRidge says more than 120 customers near downtown Johnson City will experience power outages on Tuesday as crews do maintenance work in the area.
The planned outages will effect residents near the city’s Rotary and Civitan parks, as well as customers in the vicinity of East Chilhowie, East Holston, East 8th, East 9th, East 10th and East 11th avenues. Residents in Peterson Place and Earl Court also will experience power outages during the day.
The outages will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow BrightRidge crews to safely replace conductor wire that provides electric service to the area.
Persons with in-home medical device charging needs should plan for the outages or seek charging alternatives, while motorists traveling in these areas should be alert for BrightRidge personnel and use the utmost caution.
Contributed to the Press