Ongoing infrastructure improvements will require a power outage for 125 customers on Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon along College Heights Road, College Heights Drive, Narrow Lane and University Place in Johnson City.
The work will upgrade infrastructure as part of an ongoing project to improve connectivity from the BrightRidge substation on Cherokee Road to the East Tennessee State University campus.
Persons in need of alternative charging options for home health or office equipment should seek options in advance, while motorists are asked to seek alternative routes where possible while using caution when traveling in the work zone.