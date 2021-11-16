A hearing on litigation filed by Washington County in Chancery Court asking for injunctive relief against BrightRidge in response to a zoning dispute involving a bitcoin mining operation has been moved to next week.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the energy authority released a statement on Tuesday in which the chairman, James Smith, said he believes BrightRidge to be one of the county’s “best allies in promoting economic and community development.”
He also noted that he and his his colleagues were disappointed to see the county turn to the courts to settle a dispute over Red Dog Technologies’ cyber-mining operation in the Limestone community.
“We would have preferred a non-litigated solution to the current disagreement and don’t believe that all other possible solutions were explored,” Smith said in a statement released a day after the board was briefed on the county's case. “But we will respond to the lawsuit and follow the legal process required of us.”
Chancellor John Rambo agreed to a request by BrightRidge’s attorney to move a hearing on a motion from the county calling for a restraining order to Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Rambo was scheduled to hear a motion today asking for an injunction against BrightRidge to prevent the public utility from continuing operations on property it owns at 1444 Bailey Bridge Road.
Washington County alleges a bitcoin mining operation overseen by Red Dog at the site does not conform with a “public utilities” zoning use permitted for the property under the county’s land use regulations.
The plaintiff also notes in its complaint: “BrightRidge exacerbates the problem by refusing to cease operations upon repeated written and verbal requests and referring Washington County to BrightRidge’s business partner, Red Dog Technologies LLC. Washington County has no relationship to this entity or any other business partner of BrightRidge’s and Tennessee law empowers this honorable court to enter a valid decree settling the rights between Washington County and BrightRidge.”
In a statement from BrightRidge, the utility said Jeff Dykes, its chief executive officer, responded to the county by a letter on Sept 30 in which he noted that an earlier letter from Washington County Planning Director Angela Charles informing BrightRidge that it had 30 days to cease operations in Limestone “should have been directed to the leaseholder and operator of the facility, Red Dog Technologies.”