BrightRidge has been recognized as a “Reliable Public Power Provider” by the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.
The “RP3 Platinum” designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that clearly demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.
“At BrightRidge, we remain dedicated to excellence and continuous improvement in all areas, with a major emphasis on reliability and employee safety,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said in a news release. “RP3 recognition is an important mark of achievement in these key areas and would not be possible without dedicated employees who fully understand the public responsibility we are entrusted with.
“Moving forward, we remain committed to a process of continual improvement as a key driver of community development through the provision of affordable, reliable and safe electric and broadband services to our customers.”
Award selection criteria include a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity as well as implementation of sound business practices. BrightRidge is among more than 270 public power utilities nationwide that hold some level of RP3 designation.
BrightRidge is a public, not-for-profit utility providing electricity and broadband services to customers in Washington, Sullivan, Carter and Greene counties. With 80,000 electric customers, BrightRidge is the 10th largest local power company in the Tennessee Valley Authority system.
“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” said Aaron Haderle, chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and manager of transmission and distribution operations at Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida.
“Utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven their commitment to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”
APPA represents not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that provide power to 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.
— Contributed