Johnson City attempted to shut off power at the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter Friday evening, but BrightRidge employees were denied access, a spokesperson for BrightRidge said.
Tim Whaley, BrightRidge's director of public and governmental affairs, said they received a request from the city's building department to shut off power to the Haven of Mercy due to code violations.
Whaley said BrightRidge officials attempted to gain access to the building to shut off power, but were denied access. As of now, power remains on at the Haven of Mercy, according to Whaley. A Press reporter on the scene reported seeing a BrightRidge truck on scene, along with several Johnson City police officers, but left shortly after. Whaley said BrightRidge is awaiting further direction from the city.
Johnson City has not yet responded to the Press' requests for comment. A city spokesperson said they were working on a response.
Whaley later said the city had asked BrightRidge to hold off on cutting the Haven's power. It's unclear how long he meant.
