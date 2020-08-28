Internet access has been more important than ever for schools offering remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local education officials.
On Tuesday, BrightRidge announced plans to offer free community Wi-Fi to all 16 Washington County schools and three Johnson City schools.
Washington County Schools Director Bill Flanary said the initiative will help students and families in rural areas that have had no or very poor access to the internet.
“It will put reliable, high-speed wireless internet on our school campuses, available 24/7, to any school family that wants to drive on campus and use it,” he said. "They saw an opportunity to expand their service and simultaneously help school children during this pandemic."
Washington County Schools could return to in-person learning by September, but Flanary said internet access is important for modern education.
“At some point, remote learning as a primary means of instruction will cease. Our students will be back in the buildings with their teachers,” he said. “We have learned, however, that remote learning can and does work well for a lot of our students, and our teachers have become exceptionally proficient at it.
“Even when we're completely back in the buildings, there's no good reason to stop using distance learning to enhance what goes on during the regular school day.”
The BrightRidge initiative was announced after the local power company received $2.47 million through Tennessee Emergency Broadband grants awarded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
The funding came through the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund. BrightRidge Broadband will match the grant with $617,828 in local funds for a total project cost of $3,089,143.
In 2018, BrightRidge Broadband provided the only 10Gb system-wide service in the nation for fiber customers, as well as local on-site support without data caps or service contracts for residential customers.
BrightRidge Broadband Officer Stacy Evans said the recent initiative to expand school internet access will further serve areas that would otherwise not be viable for years to come.
Johnson City Schools is returning to in-person learning on Aug. 31, leaving remote learning options open for families who prefer virtual learning during the pandemic.
Director of Instruction and Communication Debra Bentley said the district appreciates the help the grant has given to bolster internet access at Science Hill High School, Indian Trail Intermediate School and South Side Elementary in Johnson City.
“The ability to access the internet has never been more important for our families. With BrightRidge extending Wi-Fi service at Science Hill, Indian Trail and South Side, students and families will now be able to access strong Wi-Fi signals from their school’s parking lot at any time,” Bentley said in a statement.
Three Sullivan County schools in the BrightRidge Broadband service area will be provided with the service, including Miller Perry Elementary, Colonial Heights Middle School and Mary Hughes School in Piney Flats.
Community centers including the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray, Bowmantown Ruritan Club, Limestone Ruritan Club, Leesburg Ruritan Club, Oak Glen Community Center and Telford Ruritan Club will also receive free community Wi-Fi.