An audit of BrightRidge for the 2020 fiscal year cited no deficiencies in the reporting of the utility’s finances.
Independent auditors Blackburn, Childers & Stegall wrote in its recent audit report that BrightRidge’s financial statements “present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position” of the company.
BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said in a news release that he is pleased with the findings of the audit.
“We are proud of our employees, from our finance department to our personnel who keep the lights on and the broadband network running,” he said. “They all approach their daily tasks with accountability foremost in mind.”
BrightRidge officials point out the utility has more than doubled the dollars available to assist struggling customers during the now complete fiscal year, ended non-pay disconnections for four months, extended funding to support local businesses through the Region AHEAD effort and boosted the reach of its broadband services.
BrightRidge completed fiscal 2020 with a 4.8% increase in net position, with much of the increase attributed to $7.42 million in added BrightRidge Broadband fiber optic infrastructure.
At the same time, its kilowatt hour electric sales fell 3.7% because of mild weather and economic constraints of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Following that sales trajectory, operating revenues also declined by $6.63 million. This decline was more than offset by a $10.61 million reduction in purchased power costs.
BrightRidge also paid a total of $5.6 million in-lieu-of-taxes to the cities of Johnson City and Kingsport, the town of Jonesborough and to Washington and Sullivan counties.
This makes BrightRidge the largest single taxpayer in Johnson City and Washington County.
“Like all businesses in 2020, BrightRidge faced a challenging year, making a positive net position even more remarkable,” Dykes said.
Flat to mildly declining power sales, both locally and around the country, led to the creation of BrightRidge as an independent energy authority in 2017. Officials say the new model allows the company to respond to new opportunities and challenges.
That has resulted in the creation of BrightRidge Broadband in 2018, which will broaden revenue generated by the company over time.
“For 75 years, BrightRidge has been a cornerstone of growth in our region,” Dykes said.
BrightRidge provides electric services to 79,860 customers in Washington, Sullivan, Carter and Greene counties.
