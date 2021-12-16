In September, Tennesseans for Quality Early Education launched the Bright Start Tennessee Network to improve third grade reading and math proficiency — an area in which two-third of Tennessee children fall short.
While only six communities across the state were chosen to participate in the program, Northeast Tennessee was one of them, with several counties hosting town hall discussions that will guide the development of a plan to address those issues, which will be completed by this summer. Those plans will have a three-year timeline for implementation to move towards a set of goals by the end of 2025.
Johnson City hosted one of those town hall's on Thursday in the Langston Centre, with attendees ranging from city school board members, early childhood educators, mental health professionals and parents, among others.
Attendees rotated through four tables answering four questions ranging from what is needed to build happy and health homes, what needs to be improved when it comes to the affordability of child care and what factors contribute to the low number of county children who are on track or have mastered english language arts by third grade.
Mark Cruise, director of the STRONG Accountable Care Community and coordinator of Bright Start Northeast Tennessee, said organizers wanted to hear what people had to say about what can be done to improve learning outcomes for children and what can be done to help parents, teachers and providers give those children the best possible start in life.
"All the studies show that investments in early childhood learning and development are big drivers of what not only helps children succeed in school, but lifelong in terms of earning potential, health and wellbeing," said Cruise. "We really want to have the conversation about what are the ways that we can really focus time, energy and resources on those critical early years when children need a good start in life, hence the name Bright Start Tennessee — that's what it's all about."
Michelle Treece, one of two Johnson City School Board members to attend Thursday's town hall, said it's important for students to get a solid foundation on reading and comprehension, and said programs like Bright Start are critically important in more rural areas like Northeast Tennessee.
"I think what we're going to collect through this information with Ballad (Health) is only going to help our system," Treece said.