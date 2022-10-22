featured Brief: South Central Ruritan Turkey shoot and Halloween event Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Central Ruritan, 2636 Highway 107, Chuckey, will host a turkey shoot Oct. 28. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served.South Central Ruritan will also be host a Halloween event on Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The event will include hotdogs, candy and s’mores.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Halloween Turkey Shoot Food Sport Event Candy Hotdog Shoot Hwy South Central Ruritan Recommended for you ON AIR