South Central Ruritan, 2636 Highway 107, Chuckey, will host a turkey shoot Oct. 28. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served.

South Central Ruritan will also be host a Halloween event on Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The event will include hotdogs, candy and s’mores.

