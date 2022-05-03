With all precincts reporting, Keith Sexton has won the Republican primary for Washington County sheriff, commanding almost 71% of the 12,459 votes tallied.
Sexton received 8,783 votes (70.5%), Leighta Laitinen has 2,275 (18.3%) and Michael Templeton has 1,392 (11.2%).
Sexton was appointed to the role of interim sheriff by the Washington County commission in November.
Incumbent Joe Grandy also won in the Republican primary for Washington County mayor, but by a narrower margin. Grandy received 51.9% of the 12,344 tallied votes compared to challenger Robbie Tester's 48%.
Sexton won't face a challenger on Aug. 4, but Grandy will square off against independent James W. Reeves.
This article has been updated to clarify that Grandy will face an independent challenger in August.