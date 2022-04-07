Former Washington County Mayor George P. Jaynes, who is credited with the development of the county’s industrial park and the criminal justice center that bears his name, has died.
The flag at the Washington County Courthouse was lowered to half-staff Thursday afternoon when word reached Jonesborough that the longtime county official had died earlier in the day.
The 80-year-old Jaynes retired as county mayor in 2010 after serving 24 years in that role. Before that, Jaynes spent 17 years as a mover and shaker on the Washington County Commission.
Former County Commissioner Pat Wolfe said he had known Jaynes and his wife, Sandy, since the start of their school days at Washington College Academy in 1956.
“I was a year ahead of them,” Wolfe said. “He was a good friend and an honest person. George was one of a kind.”
Wolfe said he followed Jaynes throughout his careers as a shopkeeper in Limestone, a car salesman and finally as a leading politician in Washington County. He also served as a commissioner and worked beside Jaynes during many of the mayor’s years at the courthouse.
“He was very conservative in nature, but enjoyed helping people,” Wolfe said. “He was also someone who would not chime in until everyone has had their say.”
Wolfe said Jaynes was “very instrumental” in improving what had been traditionally a chilly relationship between county government and Johnson City leaders. He said Jaynes improved communications between area governments.
Jaynes also helped to lead the efforts to establish the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford and to build the county’s Detention Center and the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.
After retiring from office, Jaynes spent much of his later years on his farm in Limestone putting up hay and tending to his cattle. Jaynes, a Washington County native, told the Johnson City Press in 2018 he was proud of his many accomplishments while in office.
“I enjoy it,” Jaynes said of his life in retirement, but added he missed being “able to help people” at the courthouse.