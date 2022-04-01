Jonesborough Alderman Stephen Callahan, founder and president of Tennessee Hills Distillery, resigned from his position on the town's Board of Mayor and Aldermen earlier this week.
He wrote to the board that he and his wife are moving from Jonesborough to "follow our dreams of building a national brand."
"The step-down will be part of a soon coming announcement around our regional business growth that has us moving out of Jonesborough," Callahan wrote to the board Wednesday night. "We have put our home on the market and accepted an offer which disqualifies me from further serving the citizens of Jonesborough.
"This move is a very painful decision to make, but a necessary one to open the next chapter of our lives and make the most out of our opportunities at hand …. for both Tennessee Hills and its great employees."
Callahan was in his first term as an alderman after being elected in 2018, garnering the most votes among candidates in that election. He was up for re-election in November.
The Tennessee Hills Distillery brand opened its newest location, the Tennessee Hills Brewstillery in Johnson City, in July 2021, and the distillery also has a location in the Salt House in downtown Jonesborough. Callahan said Friday that both locations will remain open, and that they will soon be opening another business at the Parson's Table, which he and his business partner Scott Andrew purchased last year.
"I am grateful for all the support that has been given to us and I want to thank the town's wonderful employees who truly take care of the needs of the taxpayers, and all who come here," Callahan wrote."I want to thank you, Mayor Vest, and the Board for working with me to grow Jonesborough. I want to thank all who voted for me, and I trust you have been pleased with the work that I have done on your behalf, and for all the citizens of this town."
In his letter, Callahan said he intended to step down from his position during the April BMA meeting on April 11, but will be out of town that week.
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said he "understood perfectly" the demands of growing his business, and wished him well.
"Stephen has made positive contributions to our town government since his election 3.5 years ago, yet leading his personal business to success has had an even greater positive impact on our town," Vest said Friday evening. "I look forward to even greater contributions in the future.
“His business acumen will be missed by our board but we will strive to fill his seat with another person that loves the Jonesborough community and our businesses as much as Stephen Callahan."
It will be up to the BMA to appoint a replacement, similar to how it did when Alderman Jerome Fitzgerald resigned in 2018. Vest said the process will likely be a fluid one, and noted that the appointment will only be for a few months with Callahan's seat on the ballot.
"Jonesborough will always be home, the place we started our journey, and the place we will return to often," Callahan wrote. "Yes, we will have business here, and that keeps us coming, but we will look fondly on just taking a walk around town during a festival or event, seeing old friends and making new ones.
"We are looking forward to the coming years," he wrote. "The Town will change, but it won't lose its historic significance, nor its significance to us. Lastly, thank you for loving Jonesborough as much as we do."
Read Callahan's letter below:
Dear Mayor Vest,
I apologize for such a lengthy letter but the importance of this in mine and Jessica’s life merits the time and emotion I am putting into it. Thank you for taking the time to hear its heartfelt words.
From growing up in Jonesborough on our family farm and playing football in the Friday Night Lights at David Crockett Highschool, to returning after playing college football and graduating from Emory & Henry then marrying my high school sweetheart Jessica who is also from Jonesborough and graduated with me at Emory & Henry, our lives have always revolved around the town we love so much. We were married on our family farm here and bought our first home in Jonesborough before boldly leaving our Eastman careers to acquire the Salt House, remodel it, and start our first business together in Jonesborough. In my love for the town and with a desire to help it grow, I ran for and was honored to be elected as an Alderman. Jessica and I can humbly and proudly say we haven’t just loved Jonesborough, we loved it so much that we invested in and built our entire lives thus far in and around it.
As we continue to grow and start new businesses in this great Appalachian Highlands region like the Johnson City Brewstillery, and what we have opening soon in the former Parsons Table, one of my highest honors in life will always be to have served the people of Jonesborough. I ran for the office because I wanted to help the town grow, and become a better place for business, for tourists, and for its residents that invest so much energy into it. Jonesborough will always be a home to the Callahan’s where so much of our firsts in life were literally birthed and built.
Tennessee Hills has become an iconic Jonesborough destination for both locals and visitors, who have gotten to know the town that all of us love so much. Tennessee Hills and its various businesses here will continue to grow and be an integral part of the business community here. Its historic Jonesborough roots are helping the business grow in other places that will serve as a beacon pointing back to our great town saying, “go see our historic birthplace in Jonesborough where it all started and continues to grow”.
Just like us, our partners Scott and Daphne Andrew have also come to love this great town and its history. With them, we are so excited about our plans for the Parson's Table and what its resurrection with all things Tennessee Hills on the top of the hill will do for business throughout the town. The new business will be another reason for people to visit, enjoy, and stay in Jonesborough. The history of the 150-year-old buildings, the unique business and the special passion Jessica has for what it will be with both of our passions for the Salt House, will ever be a reason that you will see us on top of that hill frequently no matter how far out we take the Tennessee Hills brand. What we plan to do nationally will always have a tie that tells people to come and see the great Tennessee History that is Jonesborough.
It is with all this history and emotion that I am sadly stepping down immediately as an Alderman. The step-down will be part of a soon coming announcement around our regional business growth that has us moving out of Jonesborough to follow our dreams of building a national brand. We have put our home on the market and accepted an offer which disqualifies me from further serving the citizens of Jonesborough. This move is a very painful decision to make, but a necessary one to open the next chapter of our lives and make the most out of our opportunities at hand….for both Tennessee Hills and its great employees.
I am grateful for all the support that has been given to us and I want to thank the Town's wonderful employees who truly take care of the needs of the taxpayers, and all who come here. I want to thank you, Mayor Vest, and the Board for working with me to grow Jonesborough. I want to thank all who voted for me, and I trust you have been pleased with the work that I have done on your behalf, and for all the citizens of this town.
Jonesborough will always be home, the place we started our journey, and the place we will return to often. Yes, we will have business here, and that keeps us coming, but we will look fondly on just taking a walk around town during a festival or event, seeing old friends and making new ones. We are looking forward to the coming years. The Town will change, but it won't lose its historic significance, nor its significance to us. Lastly, Thank you for loving Jonesborough as much as we do.
I had intentions of stepping down at the April meeting, but we have some business that has come up which will pull us to Athens, Georgia for the better part of that week. Please feel free to read my message to others including those in attendance at the meeting. I will be posting on social media soon as I'm sure there will be questions from the press as you all let the news out. I wish you the very best.
- Stephen E Callahan