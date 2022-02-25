The Atlanta Braves' World Champions Trophy Tour is headed to Johnson City in March, giving residents a chance to see and take photos of the 2021 World Series trophy.
The trophy is on a 151-stop tour across the Southeast to commemorate 151 years of Braves baseball, and will visit Freedom Hall on March 3. The photo opportunity will be from 4-7 p.m.
“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the postseason, and we are taking this championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” Derek Schiller, president & CEO of the Atlanta Braves, said in a release announcing the tour earlier this year.
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in November over the Houston Astros four games to two. It was the teams first championship since 1995, when they defeated Cleveland.