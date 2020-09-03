ELIZABETHTON — A preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 8-year-old boy was injured when he ran a stop sign on his bicycle and hit a Carter County school bus on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the report, the boy was heading west on Trudy Avenue at 3:40 p.m. and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with South Cedar Street.
The bicycle continued into the intersection and struck the front of the bus, which was going north on Cedar.
The bus was driven by Corrine W. Slagle, 67. There were no children aboard at the time, but another woman was a passenger. Neither woman was injured. The boy was transported to Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.
According to a report by Carter County Director of Schools Tracy McAbee, the boy’s injuries were not life threatening. He said the boy was not a student of the Carter County School System.
“The quick action by the bus driver helped to avert a tragic situation. Please keep the child in your thoughts and prayers,” McAbee said.