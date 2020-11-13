ELIZABETHTON — More space for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton will be on the agenda Monday morning when the TCAT General Advisory Committee meets.
That proposed space would come in two forms: A new building in Elizabethton and the conversion of the former Boones Creek school into an extension campus.
Both projects will be recommended to the General Advisory Committee of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Monday during its virtual meeting, being held remotely because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In addition to the virtual meeting, there will be an in-person element that will be meeting in the practical nursing classroom of the Health Services building on the Main Campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton at 426 Tn. Highway 91 in the Watauga Industrial Park.
The next step would be for the Tennessee Board of Regents to submit capital outlay requests to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. The requests would total more than $12 million for the projects.
The proposal for the former Boones Creek school is to convert it into the Washington County Extension Campus at Boones Creek. The extension would be a part of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, which already has an extension facility in Mountain City.
Dean Blevins, president of TCAT Elizabethton, said in a press release on Friday that the Boones Creek property would be donated by Washington County.
He said it would be renovated to house several courses of study, including construction trades, heavy equipment operation, culinary arts, hospitality and tourism, early childhood care, and duplicating the existing nursing program and a cosmetology program.
While the Boones Creek project would convert an existing building, the second proposal calls for a new 30,000-square-foot building on the main campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.
Blevins said the new building would house programs currently at the Herman Robinson Campus, 1500 Arney St. These include courses of study in diesel-powered agricultural technology, cosmetology, welding, and criminal justice technology.
Blevins said “We have also been looking at new programs for the main campus that include automotive collision repair technology, drone (aviation technology), computer aided design and several additional health sciences programs.”
Blevins said both the Boones Creek School and main campus projects are part of TCAT Elizabethton’s Physical Facilities Five-Year Plan.
TCAT Elizabethton also plans to establish dual enrollment courses for high school students in Kingsport and Bristol and create a new extension campus in the Bristol Industrial Park.
The Tennessee Board of Regents has contracted with the Atlanta architectural firm of TSW to review physical facilities at the 27 TCATs and to make recommendations for a system-wide facilities master plan by the end of 2021.
The General Advisory Committee meets at least once each year to review existing programs and to make recommendations on new programs that are needed.