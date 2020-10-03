Women to talk about ‘good times of lives’ in the 1960s
If you want to know the true character and hidden secrets of a man, his ex-wife likely has plenty to say.
And Barbara Martin Stephens and Betty Harford are no different when telling the story of their lives while married, respectively, to famed bluegrass founders Jimmy Martin and John Hartford.
In case the names aren’t familiar, the men were two of the founding fathers of bluegrass music, according to Patricia Ann Eaves, an adjunct professor in the East Tennessee State University’s bluegrass, old time and country program.
Their ex-wives want to ensure the old days of bluegrass music isn’t forgotten, and they have some of the stories nobody has heard.
“They’re both in their early 80s and are pillars of the bluegrass community,” Eaves said. “They really know the backstage of the Grand Ole Opry like the back of their hands.”
This week, the women will be back in an opry, just not the one in Nashville. Eaves, who is personal friends with the women, has arranged for the women to present a concert at the Boones Creek Opry on Oct. 10.
“What we’re going to do as a duo is talk about the history of the music history in the ‘60s,” Stephens said. “I have written a book and I’ll also talk about my book. Betty is going to talk about her life and her children.
While Martin is known for some wild behavior, Stephens said that won’t be part of the presentation.
“This is not a show that is going to be trashing John and Jimmy,” she said. “We talk about the good parts of our lives and how it was in the ’60s.”
Stephens has the distinction of being the first female booking agent in the music industry and said she never really felt any pushback from the male-dominated position in a musician’s career.
“At the same time, Betty was across the street working with the Glaser Brothers. They were very very popular and extremely good businessmen and John Hartford was writing for them at that time.”
Hartford’s most famed song was “Gentle On My Mind,” which many artists have recorded.
And yes, Betty Harford and John Hartford spelled their last name differently. The name change came from Chet Atkins because he thought it would be easier for fans to remember.
“I will be talking about my book, ‘My Life with Jimmy Martin, The King of Bluegrass,’ and my life with Jimmy Martin, who I have four children by. Betty is going to talk about her life with John Hartford and her two children.”
Barbara said it was a hard time in the 1960s trying to make money and raise children.
Both women said their ex’s made a huge impact on bluegrass music.
Martin was known as the King of Bluegrass and Hartford had a multi-million dollar single with “Gentle on My Mind,” they said.
Hartford said her ex-husband was somewhat of an innovator in the industry.
“He loved pure bluegrass, old-time traditional music. But he loved all kinds of music and he incorporated that into his act,” Harford said. “He was almost responsible for what they now call retro grass … he sorta started that genre going. For example he recorded Janis Joplin’s ‘A Little Piece of My Heart,’ which is a little out there for bluegrass, but it was well received ... it was really, really out of the box.”
Harford said her ex was really ahead of his time. Even though the two divorced, they remained friends and she said she wants to set the record straight about his life.
“People have the wrong story,” Harford said. “I felt necessary to correct it for them. John was an incredible talent. Most people recognized that. He changed a lot over 50 years, but I was with him in the beginning. I know his roots, I know what he was looking for, I know what his vision was, I know why he wrote most of the songs. Other than my children, nobody else knows this.”
In looking back at how bluegrass has changed over the years, the women still see the influences of Martin and Hartford.
“It is definitely more modern and now bluegrass music is comprised primarily of very educated young musicians,” Stephens said. “In our day if they got past the fifth grade, they were educated.”
Stephens and Hartford will perform at the Boones Creek Opry, now located at 632 Hales Chapel Road, on Saturday at 6 p.m. All admission fees and donations will go to directly support the Opry.