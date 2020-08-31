Road construction crews began working on a section of highway at the Boones Creek exit Sunday night, and traffic will be impacted for more than two weeks, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Drivers can still use the exit, but a new traffic pattern will flow vehicles away from the construction site.
People headed north on I-26 will not be able to turn left onto Boones Creek Road heading toward Jonesborough, but can turn right.
The work will allow crews to install sewer and water lines along State Route 354. This work is expected to be complete on or before Wednesday, Sept. 9.
There are two detour routes available for motorists to access State Route 354 southbound:
I-26 West to Exit 19, then a right turn onto SR 381 (State of Franklin Road) to SR 36 westbound (Roan Street) to SR 354 southbound.
I-26 West to Exit 17, then a right turn onto SR 354 northbound, then a right turn onto Old Grey Station Road, then a left turn onto SR 36 westbound (Roan Street) and then a left turn onto SR 354 southbound.
Detour signs and message boards are in place to direct traffic around the work zone. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists were asked to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.
The project began in July 2019m, with the contractor re-striping and placing barrier walls on Tenn. Highway 354 in the section of Boones Creek Road underneath the I-26 overpass bridges.
This project is part of the widening and realignment of Boones Creek Road, as well as reconfiguring the entry and exit ramps of I-26. When completed, the exit will become a “diverging diamond” interchange.
The project’s construction contract was awarded to Summers-Taylor Inc. of Elizabethton at a cost of $15.27 million.
The new Boones Creek interchange will be similar to the Interstate 40 Exit 407 interchange in Sevier County, and is the first of its kind in Washington County. Work on the diverging diamond at Exit 17 will temporarily shift traffic moving along Boones Creek Road to the left side while crossing underneath Interstate 26, allowing for direct left turns onto the entrance ramps without waiting at an additional red light.