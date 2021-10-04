A group of developers planning a massive project in Boones Creek are in a stalemate with state officials over whether they must disclose the identity of their tenants to qualify for incentives.
It’s a disagreement that could be central to the official authorization of a 950-acre development district around Interstate 26’s Exit 17, but a local legislator is hopeful that there will soon be a resolution.
Mark Larkey, a former Washington County commissioner, and a team consisting of Joe Wilson, Bryan Sangid, Bucky Mabe and Clarence Mabe, revealed draft plans two years ago for the mixed-use development.
Wilson and Sangid both work at The Brokers Realty, and Larkey, Bucky Mabe and Bucky’s father, Clarence Mabe, are all part of the leadership team at FACE Amusement.
Although there have been some minor modifications since then, plans for the project in September 2019 included several restaurants, a 150,000-square-foot wholesale retail space, a five-story hotel, a 212,000-square-foot residential complex and a medley of other retail opportunities.
At the time, designs showed the proposed development stretching across 100 acres of property sandwiched between Boones Creek Road and Bart Green Drive.
In a prepared statement, Larkey said the team submitted a development plan with all required documents to Johnson City, which the city approved and sent to the state.
Commissioner of Revenue David Gerregano, however, wouldn’t sign it “even after an in-person meeting in Nashville,” Larkey wrote. The process, Larkey said, is “stalled” in the Department of Revenue.
According to Larkey, Gerregano asked to know the development’s prospective tenants, but “as is typical for these” projects, the developers are under non-disclosure agreements with those retailers. Larkey said the commissioner’s “delay” has cost the group “two specific deals.”
“We believe it’s a fair question to ask the commissioner of revenue if disclosure of tenants was a requirement of approval for previous agreements,” Larkey said.
Meeting criteria
The project sits in the footprint of an almost 950-acre retail tourism development district, which was authorized by a state law passed in 2019.
Under the law, Johnson City can receive sales tax revenues in the amount of the incremental increase in state sales tax produced in the district. That money can then be used to incentivize development.
The commissioners of the Tennessee Departments of Revenue and Economic and Community Development must first, however, determine that this allocation is in the best interest of the state.
“Having access to this performance-based tool allows Johnson City to now be competitive for experiential retail that people want today and are traditionally only in larger metropolitan areas, and now Nashville won’t allow it to be used in Washington County,” Larkey wrote.
In order for the state to approve the district, it must contain an “extraordinary retail or tourism facility” that is reasonably anticipated to draw at least one million visitors, generate $2 million in state sales tax and require at least $20 million in capital investment.
“The department has communicated that approval of the project depends on a specific development plan that clearly meets the requirements of the (law),” Kathleen Jacob, a Department of Revenue spokesperson, said. “The department does not otherwise have the authority to approve a project. We remain committed to working with Johnson City in any way possible to fulfill the goals of the (development district) law.”
City Manager Pete Peterson said Friday the state has not yet authorized the 950-acre incentive zone because it doesn’t meet all the requirements of the 2019 law.
The city has already identified parcels to include in the zone, and the City Commission has prepared a map of the district that has received state approval. The project presented by Larkey and his team, however, doesn’t meet all the criteria to qualify for the incentive, Peterson said.
“I would say this is at least a medium speed bump,” Peterson said. “It’s certainly not going to kill the zone. ... It’s not a catastrophic event, but it is a significant piece of the approval process.”
Finding a solution
State Sen. Rusty Crowe said Friday he and other local legislators have had conversations with Gerregano and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe to assure them the project is a safe bet.
Crowe said the commissioners need to verify that the developers have tenants committed.
“But it’s kind of a stalemate,” he explained.
On one hand, the companies aren’t going to commit until there’s sign off from the state, Crowe said. On the other hand, the developers putting together the project can’t break their non-disclosure agreements.
Crowe said he’s hopeful that a state law passed years ago, which would keep those kinds of economic development discussions with the commissioner confidential, will help break the stalemate.
“The community up here wants this,” Crowe said. “ ... Even the commissioners are thinking it could be a good thing, but they have to have ... a good sense that if they approve of this tax break situation that it’s going to be something good for the state and the community.”