The Boone Dam Project Team surpassed its annual food drive goal for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
TVA employees along with Baker’s Construction Services, Black & Veatch, Geosyntec and Treviicos Nicholson Joint Venture provided online donations and matching corporate contributions totaling more than $20,000, enough for the food bank to purchase more than 90,000 pounds of food or the equivalent of more than 75,000 meals.
The team had set a goal of 80,000 pounds for this year’s food drive and, as in past years, exceeded their goal.
“We are so grateful to the TVA and the contractors who work on the Boone Dam project,” Second Harvest Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said. “Just when we think their generosity of the previous year will be difficult to match, they outdo themselves. This food will help provide over 75,000 meals for people in our region.”
Chafin said the Boone Dam project team consistently provides the largest annual corporate gift to the regional food bank.