Book signing event planned for HeartSisters…Stories of grace, hope, love

“HeartSisters … Stories of Grace, Hope, Love” is an inspirational book written by 35 women who share their past trials so others may be inspired and encouraged to overcome their own life challenges.
There will be a signing event for the book Saturday at Noelle’s Home Décor and Gift Shop, 123 E. Main St. in downtown Jonesbo-rough.
Several of the authors are Johnson City and Greeneville residents.
The book HeartSisters … Stories of Grace, Hope, Love includes the stories of Barbara Furst, Diane Cupp, Patricia Alexander, Patsy Smithson, Dorcus Hale, Susan Crum, Lisa Martin, Reba Sams, Terri Bates, Lisah Brown and Carol Allen-Oglesby.
These are real-life stories of women whose lives were transformed by faith, hope, and redemption. Some of the topics covered are grief, depression, cancer, divorce, abortion, abuse, suicide, eating disorders, rape, and adoption.
The original “heart sisters” were two young women who found themselves both suddenly widowed with babies on the way. The tragedies of their young lives have become a stepping-stone into a ministry to help and encourage other women.
HeartSisters is now a grass-roots organization of women throughout several states. They are from all walks of life, all ages, all faiths, who come together for support, friendship, encouragement, fun, and fellowship.
Locally, the books are available at Noelle’s Home Décor and Gift Shop, 123 E. Main St. in downtown Jonesborough, and the Nest Interiors & Gifts, 805 Sunset Drive, Johnson City.
They are also available at the Christian Book Store, 105 Village Drive, Greeneville and at the Divine Styles Mobile Salon, (Leslie Crutcher), 920 W. Main St., Greeneville.
You may also order through Linda Smith at 765-425-3450 or email, [email protected] and at www.saltandlightministry.com
There are two local HeartSister chapters, one in Johnson City and another one in Greeneville, with the possibility of new chapters opening. If you would like more information about HeartSisters, For more information, contact Smith at 765-425-3450 or [email protected].
Contributed to the Press