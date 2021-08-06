ELIZABETHTON — Monday will be a good day for the Bonnie Kate Theater in downtown Elizabethton. Rep. John Holsclaw Jr. and Sen. Rusty Crowe, the legislators for Elizabethton in the General Assembly, will be at the theater to present a $200,000 check to the Friends of the Bonnie Kate Theater from the state general fund.
John Huber, a member of the Bonnie Kate Board of Directors, said the funds will be used to make improvements on the second floor of the theater, including windows, and office refurbishments for an arts business incubator and cultural arts center.
The funding is just another in a series of renovations that have been done to the theater in the past few years. Other projects have been the installation of a fire sprinkler system and a new roof. The Bonnie Kate opened as a movie theater in 1926, at a time before motion pictures had sound. It was named for Katherine Sherrill, who was remembered in history as Bonnie Kate and became Tennessee’s first First Lady when her husband, John Sevier, became governor of the new state in 1796.
Huber said he appreciated the effort of Holsclaw. He said they had asked for $200,000 in funding from the state, but he understood the request had been cut back to $50,000. He said Holsclaw argued that the Friends of the Bonnie Kate needed the entire $200,000 in order for the project to be completed. He said the funding was eventually increased to that level.