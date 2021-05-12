ELIZABETHTON — The Bonnie Kate Theater will be holding another fundraiser concert. This one will take place on Saturday, May 22 and features the Jonesborough Rhythm Express.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, located at 115 S. Sycamore Street. The Bonnie Kate Facebook page calls the Jonesborough Rhythm Express, “a traditional 17-piece big band. Its style spans numerous genres, including swing, Dixieland jazz, blues, R & B, rock and funk. With over 300 charts in their library, its sure to be a swinging evening of musical entertainment for a toe tapping, hand clapping, and finger snapping good time.”
The Riverside Taphouse will be serving craft beers during the concert.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com or at the door.