ELIZABETHTON — The Bonnie Kate Theater has announced that it will once again serve as an opening qualifying round in this year’s Tennessee Songwriters Week, Feb. 20-26. The qualifying round will take place at the Bonnie Kate Theater at 116 S. Sycamore Street in Downtown Elizabethton on Saturday, Feb. 5, starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited to watch the songwriters compete to move on to the second round and admission is free.

Some of the other qualifying round locations in the region include: The International Storytelling Center, Model City Tap House, and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

Top songwriters from the qualifying rounds will move on to one of six qualifying showcases across the state to be held during Tennessee Songwriters Week, Feb. 20-26. Johnson City is listed as one of the showcase sites. Finalists from the showcases will get the opportunity to perform their original songs in the final round at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville on March 20.

Songwriters who are interested in competing at the Bonnie Kate are asked to complete the linked registration form, which includes submitting lyrics and You Tube video link to one song. The song submission must be written and performed by the songwriter registered for the contest.

Songs will be evaluated and scored on a numerical scale considering both the song and the performance. Judges look at originality, vocal and/or instrumental talent, and the ability to an emotional connection with the audience.

During the qualifying round, 20 songwriters will be chosen to perform their song live for the judges at the Bonnie Kate and other qualifying rounds, where one winner from each location will be chosen.