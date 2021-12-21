ELIZABETHTON — The Bonnie Kate Theater will again host an opening round in a statewide songwriters contest.
The historic theater will be the site of a qualifying round in Tennessee Songwriters Week, Feb. 20-26.
The round be at on Saturday, Feb. 5, starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited to watch the songwriters compete to move on to the second round. Admission is free.
Some of the other qualifying round locations in the region include: The International Storytelling Center, Model City Tap House, and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
Top songwriters from the qualifying rounds will move on to one of six qualifying showcases across the state to be held during Tennessee Songwriters Week. Johnson City is listed as one of the showcase sites.
Finalists from the showcases will get the opportunity to perform their original songs in the final round at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville on March 20.
Songwriters who are interested in competing are asked to complete the registration form on the Bonnie Kate Theater website, www.bonniekate.org. That includes submitting lyrics and a You Tube video link to one song. The song submission must be written and performed by the songwriter registered for the contest.
More information can be found at the bottom of the Bonnie Kate website, called "Songwriter Info and Signup."
Songs will be evaluated and scored on a numerical scale considering both the song and the performance. Judges look at originality, vocal and/or instrumental talent, and the ability to an emotional connection with the audience.
During the qualifying round, 20 songwriters will be chosen to perform their song live for the judges at the Bonnie Kate and other qualifying rounds, where one winner from each location will be chosen.
The Bonnie Kate Theater is at 116 S. Sycamore Street in downtown Elizabethton.