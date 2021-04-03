ELIZABETHTON — The Bonnie Kate Theater, 115 S. Sycamore St., in downtown Elizabethton, will be observing Jazz Appreciation Month in April with a concert featuring three separate jazz groups on Saturday, April 24, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
The groups who will be performing include “Eddie Dalton and the TJO Seven”; “the Peterson Perkins Quintet”; and ETSU Jazz Faculty & Friends”. Proceeds from the concert will go to help with the Friends of the Bonnie Kate project to restore the Bonnie Kate to its 1926 glory. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or online at www.ShowTix4U.com.
The music will begin at 7:30, but before the music there will be on-site food trucks and craft beers provided by Riverside Taphouse.