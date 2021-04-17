ELIZABETHTON — In honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, the Bonnie Kate will hold an evening of music featuring three jazz groups next Saturday, April 24.
The concert signifies a reopening of Bonnie Kate performances after coming to a halt during the past year because of the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
The performances are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and there will be hour-long concerts for each group, ending at 10:30 p.m.
The groups performing are Eddie Dalton and the TJO Seven, The Peterson Perkins Quintet and The ETSU Jazz Faculty & Friends.
Eddie Dalton and the TJO Seven is a group of talented jazz musicians from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The group is led by drummer Eddie Dalton and consists of a select group of players from the Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra. These musicians are well-known for their “jazz chops” in the area and audiences have been thrilled with their performances. Many of the members have performed at the Johnson City Jazz Jams and the Johnson City Jazz Festival.
The Peterson Perkins Quintet grew out of the Johnson City Jazz Jam that occurred every Thursday at the Carnegie Hotel. The group includes Bill Perkins, guitarist, Tom Peterson, saxophone and flute, Jay Farmer, upright bass, Jason Carpenter, drums, Alex Leonard, trumpet.
The ETSU Jazz Faculty & Friends is a group of talented jazz musicians with many years of experience. The group is directed by Martin Walters and includes Dan Hitchcock, saxophonist, Colton Fenner, piano, and Matthew Geiger, percussionist.
Proceeds from the concert will go to help the Friends of the Bonnie Kate project to restore the oldmovie theater to its 1926 glory. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at the door or online at www.ShowTix4U.com.
While the music is scheduled to begin at 7:30, there are good reasons to arrive early. One reason is the food truck that will be in the parking lot just south of the theater. The truck is operated by Mountain Brook Delights, which specializes in barbecue, nachos, and ice cream deserts.
The second reason to show up early is because jazz performers are expected to be in place to provide a little music for the dining experience. The food truck is set to start serving at 5 p.m.
Riverside Tap House will also be serving craft beers during the concert.
There will also be a membership table for people who would like to join the Friends of the Bonnie Kate.