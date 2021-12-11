ELIZABETHTON — After several successful productions in the Bonnie Kate Theater in downtown Elizabethton in 2021, the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre promises to end the year with one more successful presentation. The Theater will perform “The Commedia A Christmas Carol” on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
Unlike the other presentations of the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre at the Bonnie Kate, the Christmas Carol will be a single performance.
Tickets for this show are $12 and will only be available at the door on the evening of the performance.