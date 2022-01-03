A Washington County judge didn’t hesitate Monday in ruling that a man charged with stalking and raping — among other alleged crimes — a former girlfriend, will remain in jail without bond while the case is pending in General Sessions Court.
Judge Don Arnold said the state constitution does guarantee people charged with a crime a reasonable bail, but other circumstances can overshadow that right.
In Wayne A. Morris Sr.’s cases — which include six warrants with a total of 18 charges between Sept. 11, 2021, and Dec. 20, 2021 — left Arnold little doubt he believes Morris to be a danger to the victim.
Morris Sr.’s charges
Morris Sr. had been arrested five times before the Dec. 20 incident in which he got shot and later charged. He was able to post bond each time he was arrested between Sept. 11, 2021 and Dec. 20, 2021.
• Dec. 20, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, attempted aggravated kidnapping and two counts of electronic tracking of a vehicle. Bond $100,000.
• Dec. 4, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection, aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping and stalking. Bond $42,000.
• Dec. 1, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection, contempt of court and harassment. Bond $2,500.
• Nov. 23, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection, contempt of court and harassment. Bond $2,500.
• Nov. 20, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection. Bond $1,000.
• Sept. 11, 2021: Charged with aggravated burglary, rape and false imprisonment. Bond $31,000.
Judge’s ruling
“The court is of the opinion that the state has proven its case by a preponderance of the evidence,” Arnold said in his ruling. “The defendant’s bond is to be revoked and he is to be held without bond at this particular time.”
Arnold cited case law regarding pretrial release guarantees, which also state that privilege can be lost if a defendant continues to commit crimes while on bond.
Testimony
Five Johnson City police investigators testified in the cases prior to Arnold’s ruling about their encounters with alleged crimes Morris Sr. had committed against his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
The most recent incident happened Dec. 20 when Morris Sr. was allegedly hiding beside the woman’s house when she and her boyfriend got home and were surprised to find Morris there.
Investigator Cara Lowe testified that she interviewed the woman after the last incident in December during which Morris Sr. was shot multiple times by the victim’s boyfriend. The woman told Lowe she, her boyfriend and her dog arrived home and the dog ran to the side of the house and began barking.
The woman’s boyfriend went to see what had the dog stirred up and that’s when she apparently heard gunshots. The woman told Lowe that she ran to the garage, but then got back into her car when Morris Sr. started to approach her. She told the officer that Morris Sr. began beating on her window with a gun — which another officer had already testified was jammed with an unejected round.
Investigator Gary Wills testified that he was involved in collecting evidence that night and helped inventory Morris Sr.’s truck.
Items found in truck
Items found inside Morris Sr.’s truck Dec. 20 included multiple “sex toys,” three handguns, zip-tie handcuffs, leg chains, another pair of handcuffs and drawstring bags police believed could have been used to cover the victims’ heads.
Officers also found two tasers with extra cartridges, duct tape, suitcases and $101,000 cash in a couple of bank bags. Officers said they believed Morris Sr. planned to flee the area that night.
Wills also said there were three vehicle tracker device boxes, but those were empty.
Investigators later determined that the woman’s two vehicles and her boyfriend’s vehicle all had electronic tracking devices on them.
Morris Sr. is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in his cases on Jan. 19.
Kerry Emmett, who works at Express Bonds, was also at the hearing to ensure his company was released from any monetary liability in Morris Sr.’s cases. Arnold ruled the bonding company was no longer responsible for Morris Sr.’s whereabouts.