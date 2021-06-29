Authorities believe a body found in a crashed vehicle in a remote part of Unicoi County on Monday evening is that of missing Jonesborough man Nicholas Todd.
The crash was discovered by a group of vacationers on Spivey Mountain Road during a hike along Spivey Creek.
“They discovered a wrecked vehicle that appeared to have been there for some time,” said Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley. “There was a deceased male in the driver’s side still buckled in, and the tag was registered to the person that was reported missing in Washington County.”
The body was transported to East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine for an autopsy and positive identification.
“We strongly believe this is the missing person from Washington County,” said Hensley.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation all helped work the scene. Due to the remote location of the vehicle, Unicoi County Search and Rescue were called to remove the body.
“Due to the location of the vehicle, he had left Highway 19W and traveled down a very steep embankment several hundred yards, it was actually concealed by greenery and underbrush,” said Hensley. “There’s no way a passing motorist could have seen the vehicle.”
Hensley said he and Washington County investigators notified Todd’s family of the discovery. Todd was reported missing by family members on June 2.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family,” said Hensley. “It's just a very tragic situation.”