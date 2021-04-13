WATAUGA — Firefighters discovered a body inside a residence on Rasnick Hollow Road on Tuesday morning after a fire burned the home.
Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the body has not been identified, but a woman was the only occupant of the residence. He said the body has been taken to the Quillen College of Medicine for an autopsy.
Lunceford said Don Cogan of the state fire marshal’s office was investigating, assisted by arson investigators from the sheriff’s department. Lunceford said it did not appear there was any criminal activity involved in the fire.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday. The Watauga Volunteer Fire Department was the lead department in fighting the fire.