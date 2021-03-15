The Washington County Board of Education voted down a motion Monday to make a counter offer to a prospective buyer for the old Boones Creek Middle School property.
The board was told an undisclosed buyer had offered $1.2 million for the 12-acre site, where board members have already agreed to demolish the vacant school building later this month.
School board member Mike Masters made a motion to offer a $1.375 million purchase price to the buyer, which would cover the county’s cost for that demolition work.
Board member Keith Ervin said he preferred “to tear down” the old building and put the property “back on the market.”
Ervin joined board members Annette Buchanan, Mary Beth Dellinger, Chad Fleenor and David Hammond in voting “no” to make a counter offer. Masters abstained on voting on his motion.
Board members voted in October to reject a $300,000 offer to buy the building, which has been unoccupied since the new Boones Creek School, located which serves grades pre-K-8 at 132 Highland Church Road; and opened in 2019.
The school system has hired Brokers Realty and Auction to market the property. The property was originally listed on the firm’s website at $2 million.
Board members decided to demolish the former school building after learning it has at least $500,000 worth of problems that needed to be addressed, including asbestos issues, a leaky roof and a faulty sprinkler system.
Earlier this year, county officials agreed to give the school board the flexibility of using money from the school system’s fund balance to either buy ionization equipment for classrooms or to pay for the demolition of the old Boones Creek Middle School.
Bill Flanary, the county schools director, said the system is confident Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money could be used to pay for the ionization units for school buildings, which capture particles and filter the air before releasing it back into a room.
He said the grant funding would then allow the school system to apply its capital funds for the demolition of the Boones Creek school.
Board members also voted Monday to accept the lowest of two bids for brick repair work at Gray Elementary School, 755 Gray Station Road. Hoilman Construction Co., Johnson City, was awarded the project with a bid of $823,834.
Hoilman has estimated to complete its work in 175 days.
The other bid came from Armstrong Construction Company Inc., Kingsport, at $1.2 million.
School board members were read a letter to Phillip Patrick, maintenance supervisor of county schools, from the project’s architect, Steve Hutton, who recommended Hoilman Construction to do the work.
“The bid is within our estimate,” Hutton wrote to Patrick. “The bid amount appears to be reasonable.”